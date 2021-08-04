FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s 4th Largest Position

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 604,903 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 3.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.23% of FedEx worth $180,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.1% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 16,450 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 56.1% in the second quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 22,215 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $15,325,618. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FDX traded down $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $169.20 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.64. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

