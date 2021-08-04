FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.76% of FedNat worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNHC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 1st quarter worth $6,575,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 1st quarter worth $1,884,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares in the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69. FedNat Holding has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.11 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 25.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedNat Holding will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

FedNat Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

