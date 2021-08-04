Feellike (FLL) Market Capitalization Reaches $17,302.17

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,302.17 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00101607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00144416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,395.92 or 0.99992436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.83 or 0.00844760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.