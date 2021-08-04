FIBOS Hits Market Cap of $4.79 Million (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One FIBOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FIBOS has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIBOS has a market cap of $4.79 million and $257,013.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00142878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,664.12 or 0.99925043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.83 or 0.00846042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIBOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIBOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

