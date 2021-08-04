FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in FibroGen by 23.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 19.2% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 38.5% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FGEN stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

