Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Board Declares Stock Repurchase Program

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of FNF traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,161. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

