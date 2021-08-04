Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Board Declares Stock Repurchase Program

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Shares of FNF traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $47.97.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.
In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,161. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
