Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will report sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.37 billion and the highest is $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.95.

FIS stock opened at $130.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.79. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of -343.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

