Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Trading 0.1% Higher

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. 3,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.