Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,995 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

