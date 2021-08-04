Filecash Hits Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million (FIC)

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Filecash has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Filecash has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $13,568.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00100624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00143798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,605.25 or 0.99806909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.08 or 0.00844404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

Buying and Selling Filecash

