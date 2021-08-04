Finance Of America Companies (FOA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Finance Of America Companies to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FOA opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Finance Of America Companies has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Finance Of America Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

