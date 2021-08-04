Financial Analysis: The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) vs. Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC)

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) and Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Star Peak Corp II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hain Celestial Group $2.05 billion 1.96 -$80.41 million $0.84 48.10 Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Star Peak Corp II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Hain Celestial Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Star Peak Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hain Celestial Group 1.97% 9.54% 6.26% Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Hain Celestial Group and Star Peak Corp II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hain Celestial Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Star Peak Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.91%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than Star Peak Corp II.

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats Star Peak Corp II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

About Star Peak Corp II

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.