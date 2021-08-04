Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 470 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up 1.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $367,316,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DocuSign by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after purchasing an additional 994,969 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,879 shares of company stock worth $36,508,825. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.06. 25,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,024. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $310.51. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.12, a P/E/G ratio of 105.41 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.