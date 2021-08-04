Financial Contrast: Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) versus Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -99.54% -74.28% -38.06% Rackspace Technology -9.41% 14.18% 2.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Rackspace Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 4.38 -$5.74 million N/A N/A Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.30 -$245.80 million $0.83 20.35

Grom Social Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grom Social Enterprises and Rackspace Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Rackspace Technology 0 0 11 1 3.08

Rackspace Technology has a consensus price target of $27.95, indicating a potential upside of 65.51%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Grom Social Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

