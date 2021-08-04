Financial Contrast: HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) versus Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Avantor alerts:

This table compares Avantor and HORIBA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor 4.47% 44.55% 7.64% HORIBA N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Avantor and HORIBA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.39 billion 3.45 $116.60 million $0.89 42.47 HORIBA $1.84 billion 1.64 N/A N/A N/A

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than HORIBA.

Volatility and Risk

Avantor has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HORIBA has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Avantor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Avantor and HORIBA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 0 15 0 3.00 HORIBA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avantor presently has a consensus price target of $40.88, suggesting a potential upside of 8.13%. Given Avantor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avantor is more favorable than HORIBA.

Summary

Avantor beats HORIBA on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities. The company's Process & Environmental Instruments & Systems segment provides stack gas analyzers, industrial water quality analyzers, water quality analysis and examination systems, air pollution analyzers, environmental radiation monitors, and process measurement equipment. Its Medical-Diagnostic Instruments & Systems segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers. The company's Semiconductor Instruments & Systems segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, reticle/mask particle detection systems, residual gas analyzers, and vaporizers. Its Scientific Instruments & Systems segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, particle-size distribution analyzers, X-Ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/fluorescence lifetime spectroscopy, optical components, spectrometers and detectors, and gratings. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.