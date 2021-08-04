FinNexus Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,697.29 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 96.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $8,697.29 and approximately $213.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 96.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00062219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.82 or 0.00840200 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00094245 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.