Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.22.

Finning International stock traded up C$1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 256,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,079. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.75. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$18.55 and a twelve month high of C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.0960952 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at C$6,645,834.59. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$40,832.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at C$1,005,864.80.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

