Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $903.32

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 903.32 ($11.80) and traded as high as GBX 918 ($11.99). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 915 ($11.95), with a volume of 201,909 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 903.32.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Simon Hayes bought 7,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £65,966.11 ($86,185.15).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.