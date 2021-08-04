Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 46,976 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,335% compared to the typical volume of 3,274 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 809,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,781,281.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,466,824 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,327 over the last 90 days.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. 4,867,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,110. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.