FintruX Network Price Up 18.5% Over Last Week (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1,215.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00062387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.93 or 0.00843240 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00094430 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

