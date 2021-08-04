FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on FEYE. Barclays cut their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get FireEye alerts:

In other FireEye news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $267,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,925 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at $59,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FireEye by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $34,095,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FEYE opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.75. FireEye has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.10.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.