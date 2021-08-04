First Busey Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Busey in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09. First Busey has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 29.33%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in First Busey by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

