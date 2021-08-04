First Command Bank Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Command Bank cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.4% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,618,768,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,366.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,463.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 54.14 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

