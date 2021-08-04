First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Community in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 21.67%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FCCO. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

FCCO stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. First Community has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Community by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

