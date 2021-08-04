First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director William K. Hood bought 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $45,956.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $283,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGBI stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $186.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

