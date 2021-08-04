First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.890-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.67. 3,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,211. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.45.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

