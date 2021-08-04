First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.98.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 40,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.