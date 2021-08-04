First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. 11,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.24. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

