First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $196.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $202.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

