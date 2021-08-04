First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,508 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.64% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 69,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.31. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.