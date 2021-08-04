First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.81

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.81 and last traded at $87.47, with a volume of 11857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 32.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 37.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

