First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.53

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.53 and last traded at $114.53, with a volume of 220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.99.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 137.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 916.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

