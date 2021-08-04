First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Shares Up 0.4%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.73 and last traded at $114.68. 98,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 80,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.43.

