First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) Shares Up 1.1%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.53 and last traded at $53.35. 21,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 24,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.66.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.