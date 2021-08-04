First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.43. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 233,464 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2,686.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 403,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 388,987 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,545,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,070,000 after acquiring an additional 338,287 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,122,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after acquiring an additional 275,843 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,357,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,424,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,484,000 after purchasing an additional 145,720 shares during the period.

