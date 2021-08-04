First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI) shares rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.26 and last traded at $74.26. Approximately 2,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.67.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.