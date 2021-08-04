First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.39 and last traded at $71.39. 443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.91.

