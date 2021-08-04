FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Peter Lynas Purchases 60,000 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Peter Lynas bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £51,600 ($67,415.73).

Shares of LON:FGP traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 86 ($1.12). 2,959,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,163. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.17. FirstGroup plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

