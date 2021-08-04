FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.70

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 2452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

