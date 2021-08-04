Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.45. 269,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,629. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

