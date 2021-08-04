Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

FBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,494. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

