FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.80-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74-2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$13.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a hold rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.00.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.60. The company had a trading volume of 712,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.13. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

