FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$13.000 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.00.
Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.60. 712,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.60.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
