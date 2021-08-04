FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$13.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.60. 712,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.60.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

