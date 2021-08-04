FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.36. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$13.000 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,494. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.13. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

