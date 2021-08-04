FLIP (FLP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market cap of $177,476.13 and approximately $3.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00061235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.58 or 0.00838854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00094559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043211 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

