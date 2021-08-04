Flow 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $185.38 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Flow has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $21.99 or 0.00055191 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $185.38 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00048241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00100475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00142281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,850.37 or 1.00007681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.27 or 0.00851423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars.

