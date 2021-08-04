Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $127.43

Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.43 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 121.75 ($1.59). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.61), with a volume of 139,136 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of £77.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.43.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

