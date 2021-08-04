Flux Market Capitalization Achieves $17.42 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.0952 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $17.42 million and approximately $274,842.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.96 or 0.00298315 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00136492 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00151571 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008426 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000074 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000782 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 182,909,240 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

