FMC (NYSE:FMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $7.55 on Wednesday, hitting $99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,327. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC has a 1 year low of $98.16 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.07.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

