FNB Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $60,259.60 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $60,259.60 and $260.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 75% against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00845770 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00094986 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.